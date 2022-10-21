Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.84. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

