Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $109.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

