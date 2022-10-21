Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 12.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,900,000 after buying an additional 457,836 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

