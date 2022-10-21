Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMO stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

