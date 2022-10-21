Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $52.44 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

