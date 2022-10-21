Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 116.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.2 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

CCL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

