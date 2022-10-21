Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,139. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -77.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 94,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

