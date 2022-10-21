Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 14.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

