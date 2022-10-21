CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.