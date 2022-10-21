Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,748. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $557.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

