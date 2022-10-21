CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEA Industries and Mission Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Produce 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mission Produce has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Mission Produce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than CEA Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEA Industries $13.64 million 0.59 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Mission Produce $891.70 million 1.25 $44.90 million $0.34 46.27

This table compares CEA Industries and Mission Produce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mission Produce has higher revenue and earnings than CEA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares CEA Industries and Mission Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEA Industries -34.67% -46.47% -21.96% Mission Produce 2.33% 4.57% 2.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CEA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CEA Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Mission Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CEA Industries has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mission Produce beats CEA Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEA Industries

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management. The company serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.