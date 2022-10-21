Celo Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.01 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and $121,782.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.72 or 0.27761794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010843 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,291,447 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

