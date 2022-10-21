CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $31.00 at KeyCorp

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

