Central Valley Community Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.