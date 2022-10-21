Chainbing Trading Down 17.1% This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00011488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainbing has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $529,991.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

