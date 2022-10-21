Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $3.32 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $6.75 or 0.00035198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $347.26 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.33 or 0.27780417 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

