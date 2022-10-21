Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,751,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 340,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $196.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.76 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.01.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries



Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

