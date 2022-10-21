Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

