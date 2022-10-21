Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $186.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

LNG stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

