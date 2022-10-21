Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Head to Head Review

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 California Resources $1.89 billion 1.76 $612.00 million $10.14 4.34

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 1 0 4 0 2.60

California Resources has a consensus price target of $54.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% California Resources 39.21% 35.57% 13.28%

Summary

California Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

