Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $292.14

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.14 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.13). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.20), with a volume of 137,299 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £398.67 million and a PE ratio of 1,461.11. The company has a current ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.97.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 8.12 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 125.44%.

Insider Activity at Chesnara

About Chesnara

In related news, insider Steve Murray sold 47,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21), for a total value of £127,573.60 ($154,148.86).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

