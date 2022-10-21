Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Steve Murray Sells 47,960 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) insider Steve Murray sold 47,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21), for a total value of £127,573.60 ($154,148.86).

Chesnara Price Performance

Shares of CSN opened at GBX 266.55 ($3.22) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £400.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,483.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 298.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.97. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. Chesnara plc has a 12-month low of GBX 253.63 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.40 ($4.04).

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 8.12 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.44%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading

