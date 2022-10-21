Chia Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Chia has a market cap of $169.89 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chia has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for about $31.29 or 0.00163320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,429,231 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,623 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.