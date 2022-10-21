Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 442,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

