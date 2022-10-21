Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 442,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
Children’s Place Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $528.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82.
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.