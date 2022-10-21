China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.89

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 38856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.23.
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
