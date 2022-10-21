CIBC Cuts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ATCO has a one year low of C$39.80 and a one year high of C$48.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750 in the last 90 days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

