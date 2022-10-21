Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2785891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$41.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 14.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

