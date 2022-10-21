Cindicator (CND) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Cindicator (CND) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $311.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

