Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $44.30. 339,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,340,874. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

