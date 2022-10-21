Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 308,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,936. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.