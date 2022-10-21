Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,000 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $30.43. 761,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,979,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

