Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 438 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 356.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 45,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,611. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

