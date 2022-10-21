Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:C opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.