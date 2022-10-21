Citigroup Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $393.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $457.00 to $393.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.07 and its 200 day moving average is $319.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.