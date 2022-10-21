Citigroup Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $36.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $31.05 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Insider Activity

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.47). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.