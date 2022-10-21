Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Compass Point

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Compass Point to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

