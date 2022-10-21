Civic Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $114.92 million and $6.89 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

