Clear Street LLC Buys 301,076 Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIW)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIW – Get Rating) by 9,696.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,076 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115,573 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MLAIW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

