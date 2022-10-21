Clear Street LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Pacifico Acquisition Price Performance
PAFOU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.
Pacifico Acquisition Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacifico Acquisition (PAFOU)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAFOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.