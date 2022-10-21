Clear Street LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

PAFOU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

