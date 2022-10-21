Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000.
Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ IOACU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.22.
Innovative International Acquisition Profile
Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.
