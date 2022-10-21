Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

