Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $204.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

