Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

