Clear Street Markets LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $214.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $221.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

