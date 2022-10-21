Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

BCE stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.05%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.