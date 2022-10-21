Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,456 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.