Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

