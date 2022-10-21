Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

GOGL stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

