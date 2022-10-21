Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $133.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

