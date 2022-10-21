CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 253,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 43,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Rating)

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.